Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

