Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Novartis by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE NVS opened at $106.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

