Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 4,934 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.79. The stock has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

