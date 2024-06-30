Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,817,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 7,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
