Head to Head Comparison: InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and Monogram Orthopaedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.20 million 10.03 -$19.92 million ($0.76) -3.28 Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 184.03 -$13.74 million ($0.50) -4.30

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InspireMD and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -350.35% -55.12% -46.95% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -112.33% -78.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InspireMD and Monogram Orthopaedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InspireMD currently has a consensus price target of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 94.37%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Summary

InspireMD beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

