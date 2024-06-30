Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after acquiring an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

