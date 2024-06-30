Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $33.75 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

