Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $2,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 1.2 %

COR stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.99.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.30.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

