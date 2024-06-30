Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $10,402,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $93.40 and a one year high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

