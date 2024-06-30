Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,093,000 after acquiring an additional 487,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paychex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,492,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

