Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,053 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

