Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,901.58

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,901.58 ($24.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,966 ($24.94). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,966 ($24.94), with a volume of 64,853 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
