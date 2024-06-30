Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares changing hands.
Home Reit Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.05.
Home Reit Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Home Reit
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Home Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.