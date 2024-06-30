Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares changing hands.

Home Reit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.05.

Home Reit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.