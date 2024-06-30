Ignite Planners LLC Sells 45,978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,978 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 31,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 344,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $210.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.