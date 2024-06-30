IMC Chicago LLC Invests $433,000 in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA DRV opened at $37.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.