IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 29,995 Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
GGLS opened at $12.94 on Friday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
