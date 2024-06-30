Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAPR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

EAPR stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

