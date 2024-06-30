Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Position Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 312,099 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS PSEP opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

