Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells 26,994 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$42,110.64.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.37 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

