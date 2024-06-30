Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $23.43 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.