Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

BIR stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.47.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

