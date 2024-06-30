Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 8,158 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $595.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $569.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.39. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.