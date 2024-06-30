Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 133,461 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02.

On Monday, June 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44.

On Friday, June 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67.

On Monday, June 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76.

On Friday, June 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total transaction of $23,874,796.71.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

