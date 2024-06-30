Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 133,461 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46.

On Monday, June 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44.

On Friday, June 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67.

On Monday, June 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76.

On Friday, June 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60.

TMUS opened at $176.18 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

