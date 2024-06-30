International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $172.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.