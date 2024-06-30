Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

