Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
