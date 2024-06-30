Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

