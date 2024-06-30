Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

