Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,845 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTF stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.