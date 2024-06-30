Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

