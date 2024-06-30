Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.47

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.47 and last traded at $199.79, with a volume of 427485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.19.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
