Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.47

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.47 and last traded at $199.79, with a volume of 427485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

