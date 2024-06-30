Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.47

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.47 and last traded at $199.79, with a volume of 427485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.