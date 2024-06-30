Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

