Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,699.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after purchasing an additional 278,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $164.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.