Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) is Private Ocean LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 1.99% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $25,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.38 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

