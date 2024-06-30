Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

