iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.
Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 17.81% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
