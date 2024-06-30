iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Trimmed by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 8.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

