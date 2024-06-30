iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

