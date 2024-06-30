iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $553.25

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $553.25 and last traded at $552.55, with a volume of 495706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $549.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

