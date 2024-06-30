iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The stock has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

