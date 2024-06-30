iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

