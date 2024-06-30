iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.