iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $47.96.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

