iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.87. 6,406 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

