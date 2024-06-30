iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Increased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.
Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.09 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
