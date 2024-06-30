iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBHJ opened at $25.86 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

