iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBMR opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

