iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Trading Down 0%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.

