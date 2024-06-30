iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.32

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.32 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 598688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Finally, P E Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

