iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.32

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.32 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 598688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
