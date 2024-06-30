iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.38

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.38 and last traded at $184.38, with a volume of 1969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $952.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

